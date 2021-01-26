Missionaries safe following Alabama tornado, assessment ongoing

All missionaries serving in Alabama are safe and accounted for after a deadly tornado struck a Birmingham suburb late Monday.

Meanwhile, an assessment on the impact of the storm on members, their properties and Church properties — along with any possible humanitarian response — is still being gathered, according to Church spokesman Sam Penrod.

The tornado struck the Alabama city of Fultondale on Monday about 10:40 p.m., local time. One man was killed and several others were injured. Multiple buildings, including a high school and dozens of homes, were severely damaged, according to a Weather Channel report.

The storm cut a path across Fultondale and continued into eastern Jefferson County. It toppled trees, smashed buildings, flipped cars and trucks and trapped residents inside their homes.

The young man who was killed was reportedly trapped in the basement of his home where his family sought shelter from the storm.