Missionary dies in Haiti

A young missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission died Wednesday night, Jan. 27.

Elder Saintlouis Pointdujours Dortilus, 24, from Haiti, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening with health complications before passing away, said Church spokesman Sam Penrod in an official statement on Jan. 28.

“We send our love and prayers to the family of Elder Dortilus and to the missionaries in the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission as they remember this faithful missionary,” Penrod said.

Elder Dortilus began his missionary service in September 2020.