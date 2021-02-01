Youth, young adults invited on a #QuestforConnection during RootsTech Connect

Youth and young adults ages 11-35, including married couples, are invited to participate in the upcoming “Our Quest for Connection” — a RootsTech Connect experience to discover more about themselves and their family.

A series of 10 challenges will be available on RootsTech.org/OurQuest beginning Thursday, Feb. 25. Each challenge has multiple ideas on how to participate and can be adapted to various circumstances and schedules.

By sharing their experiences online using #QuestforConnection, youth and young adults will also be able to connect with and learn from their friends and others — and have a chance to be highlighted in the wrap-up event.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund will be featured during the wrap-up event.

The event will be available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org beginning Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. MST , following Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Patricia Hollands’ keynote presentation as part of Family Discovery Day.

For those who aren’t able to participate in “Our Quest for Connection” during RootsTech, the challenges and a recording of the wrap-up event will be accessible anytime after the initial launch. Content can be used for future youth activities, family home evenings, ward activities or other purposes.

Learn more about this RootsTech experience for youth and young adults on the FamilySearch blog.