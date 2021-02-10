Sister Bonnie Lee Pinegar, wife of Elder Rex D. Pinegar, dies at age 86

Sister Bonnie Lee Crabb Pinegar, wife of Elder Rex D. Pinegar who served as a General Authority Seventy and in the Presidency of the Seventy, died Feb. 6, 2021, in Holladay, Utah, at the age of 86.

Sister Pinegar served faithfully with her husband as he accepted assignments in general Church service, starting when he was 41 years old and they had a young family. Elder Pinegar served as a member of the First Council of the Seventy from 1972 to 1975, as a General Authority Seventy from 1975 to 2001, and as Senior President of the Seventy from 1993 to 1995.

Sister Pinegar and her husband also served as leaders over the Virginia Roanoke Mission from 1971 to 1974 and as president and matron of the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple from 2002 to 2005.

Elder Pinegar credited his wife for his ability to serve in the Church. “A great blessing to me has been the reassurances that have come from my family,” said Elder Pinegar in a Church News article when he was called to the Presidency of the Seventy. “Being able to leave on assignments and knowing Bonnie not only supports me but also wants me to serve has meant a lot. I can go without any reservations, and have always felt that the very principles I am going out to teach are the same ones she is teaching in the home in my absence. I have great appreciation for my wife and her support.”

Sister Pinegar was born in Escondido, California, to Lowell John and Exilda Nielson Crabb. She met Rex Pinegar when they were children in the same ward in Spanish Fork, Utah. When he returned from serving in the Navy during the Korean conflict, he found that “the little neighborhood girl had grown up and finished her freshman year at BYU.”

According to the Church News biography published soon after he was first called to the Seventy, Elder Pinegar said when he returned to the Provo, Utah, area from the Pacific, he enquired at an employment agency where Bonnie worked. “When she saw me, she recognized me and came over. She told me about a job opening. And although I didn’t get the job, because they didn’t need anyone at the time, I did get a date with her, which was even better,” he said.

The Pinegars were married in the Salt Lake Temple on Jan. 24, 1955, and have six children: one son and five daughters.

Sister Pinegar is survived by her husband, Elder Rex D. Pinegar; their six children, Kevin, Lisa, Suzanne, Shelley, Kristen and Amy; 30 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending.