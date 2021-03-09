Mission president passes away unexpectedly in his native Philippines

President Giovanni Pelin Pangan, 48, serving in the Philippines Iloilo Mission, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 9.

The cause of death “is believed to be a heart attack,” said Sam Penrod, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in announcing the president’s passing on Newsroom.

President Pangan and his wife, Sister Nenette Locsin Mantes Pangan, began their mission service in July 2019. They are from the Legazpi Philippines Stake, where he had been serving as stake president at the time of their mission call.

Born in Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, to Benjamin Valledor Pangan and Catalina Penaso Pelin, President Pangan had also served as a former stake presidency counselor, branch president, high councilor, bishopric counselor, institute teacher and missionary in the Philippines Cebu Mission. Professionally, he had been manager/owner of Icare Marketing.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

“We express our love and support to President Pangan’s family and to all of the missionaries in the Philippines Iloilo Mission who have served under this faithful leader,” Penrod said, “and pray they will feel the Savior’s love during this difficult time.”