6 women have been called as international area organization advisers in Europe. Here’s what that means

Six women have been called as the first international area organization advisers for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Europe Area.

Representing the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary, this new position added to the Church’s organizational structure includes mentoring stake and ward women leaders and participating in leadership councils.

The First Presidency approved the creation of the new position for areas outside the United States and Canada, according to a March 11 news release from the Church’s United Kingdom Newsroom. Area Presidencies may decide to call women to this position of area organization adviser at their discretion.

“Women are the guardians of the family institution, the backbone of society and also of the Church; so, it’s a privilege to be part of this outstanding change which will undoubtedly further the Lord’s work in these latter days,” said Letícia dos Santos Rudloff of Mostoles, Spain. She is a new international area organization adviser with responsibility for Cape Verde, Portugal and Spain.

The other five women called to serve and their responsibilities are:

Ann-Mari Lindberg of Dyssegård, Denmark — Nordic countries

Sibylle Fingerle of Usingen, Germany — German- and Dutch-speaking countries

Ghislaine Simonet of Arnes, France — France and Italy

Julia Wondra of Vienna, Austria — Eastern and SE countries

Traci De Marco of Olney, England — United Kingdom and Ireland

The position of area organization adviser expands leadership roles for women in the area and builds upon the practice of women and men serving alongside each other in unity on councils and committees on the other levels, the release stated.

The Europe Area encompasses over 40 countries, stretching from the Nordic countries to Spain and Cape Verde.