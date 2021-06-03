Parents and leaders invited to special broadcast on Children and Youth program

Youth quorum and class presidencies and parents and leaders of youth and children are invited to a special broadcast about the Children and Youth program on Sunday, June 6.

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and general officers will talk about opportunities to bless youth and children as areas come out of the pandemic. The broadcast will also include practical ideas for reintegrating activities.

The one-hour presentation will be available in English and American Sign Language on ChildrenandYouth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on Gospel Library beginning at 4 p.m. MDT on June 6. Beginning at midnight MDT on June 18, it will be available in Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

“One of our highest priorities continues to be strengthening the rising generation’s faith in Jesus Christ, and helping children, youth and their families progress along the covenant path as they meet life’s challenges,” said Elder Michael T. Ringwood, a General Authority Seventy with assignments over youth and children programs.

“As the world begins to slowly emerge from pandemic restrictions, we hope this broadcast will revitalize parents’ and leaders’ efforts to bless our young people as they begin to reengage in normal activities.”

Segments from the presentation can be used in families, ward and stake councils, stake youth leadership committees, ward youth councils, Aaronic Priesthood quorum presidency and Young Women class presidency meetings and other settings, according to the event page.

The Children and Youth program — which replaced Personal Progress, Scouting, Duty to God, Faith in God and other Church programs for children and youth in January 2020 — is designed to help the rising generation strengthen faith in Jesus Christ through gospel learning, personal development and service and activities.

Church leaders participate in a live Face to Face event for children, youth, parents and leaders on Nov. 17, 2019, from the Tabernacle in Salt Lake City, Utah. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

An introductory video outlining the vision and principles of the new initiative was shared with wards and branches on Sept. 29, 2019. Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and general officers explained additional details during a Face to Face event on Nov. 17, 2019.

In a Face to Face event on Feb. 23, 2020, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, taught children, youth, parents and leaders about effective goal-setting and how to utilize personal revelation.