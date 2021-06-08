Temple Square facilities will reopen to public this summer. Here’s the start of the schedule

Temple Square will begin a phased public reopening of its facilities this summer, with the Conference Center the first to reopen, on June 14, and other buildings to follow in July and August.

With the start of the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple and parts of Temple Square in January 2020 and accompanying closures of access points, the Conference Center has served as the main arrival center and primary venue for guests on Temple Square.

But within months, public facilities on Temple Square were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-person tours of the outside grounds of Temple Square have already resumed, along with virtual tours of building interiors.

The resumption of in-person tours and other limited activities is subject to change due to conditions at the time of reopening and operation. Updates of ongoing Temple Square reopenings, activities, events and other public availability will be available on the June 8 Newsroom article announcing the updates and at TempleSquare.org.

Visitors are welcome on Temple Square. In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, guests, employees and service missionaries who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance on Temple Square.

Following are the facilities and scheduled dates of reopening:

June 14

Conference Center

Natural light floods a floor in the Conference Center and highlights its unique, open architecture. Tour guides can tell visitors more about the Conference Center’s architecture, artwork and other unique features. Credit: Church News archives

The Conference Center will reopen Monday, June 14, with limited hours initially, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, offering guided and self-guided tours. Key features at the Conference Center include the replica of Bertel Thorvaldsen’s Christus status, a large, cutaway model of the Salt Lake Temple, the 21,000-seat Conference Center auditorium and overlooking views of Temple Square and the ongoing Salt Lake Temple renovation.

Interactive experiences that help guests understand the history and significance of the Salt Lake Temple include an orientation video, a media presentation on the importance of social and religious gatherings, historical artifacts and galleries of sacred artworks.

Tours at Temple Square

With the continuing of the virtual tours of buildings and the in-person tours on Temple Square grounds, public tours will become available for scheduling on June 14, coinciding with the reopening of the Conference Center. To schedule, call 801-340-8945 or email [email protected].

Impromptu, unscheduled tours will continue by visiting the sister missionaries inside the Conference Center or just inside the west gate of Temple Square.

July 6

Assembly Hall and Tabernacle

Sister Kate Johnson and Sister DaMinikah Rodriguez give a virtual tour of Assembly Hall in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Both the Tabernacle and Assembly Hall will reopen to the public beginning on Tuesday, July 6, with limited hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organ concerts, rehearsals and other concerts continue to be paused.

Family History Library

With its July 6 public reopening, the Family History Library will begin with a schedule of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with expanded hours and days expected soon. See FamilySearch Newsroom for more information on available services.

Church History Library

The July 6 reopening — by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays — will be the first offering of the Church History Library, which will resume presentations for groups of 25 or fewer.

For the latest information on operating hours, safety policies and how to schedule appointments, see the library’s Plan Your Visit web page. The library will fully reopen to the public on Aug. 2.

Aug. 2

Large photographs mark the entrance to the Church History Museum’s new exhibit “Sisters for Suffrage: How Utah Women Won the Vote” in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Beehive House

Reopening on Monday, Aug. 2, the Beehive House will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

Church History Museum

The museum’s public hours, beginning Aug. 2, will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. The Following exhibits will be available: “The Heavens Are Opened,” “Sisters for Suffrage,” “Mormon Trails,” “Presidents of the Church” and “Temples Dot the Earth: Building the House of the Lord,” an interactive exhibit for children and families.

Additional Buildings

Openings for the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, the Relief Society Building and the Lion House will be announced at a future date.