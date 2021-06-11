FSY conferences set to resume summer 2022

After two years of being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, For the Strength of Youth conferences will resume next summer.

Beginning summer 2022 and 2023, all stakes in the United States and Canada will attend FSY conferences every other year, according to a June 11 notice.

Youth in stakes scheduled for an FSY conference in 2022 will be invited to begin registering online within the first quarter of 2022. Youth may attend FSY conferences scheduled for their stakes beginning the year they turn 14 until the year they turn 18.

This summer, ward and stake leaders — including youth class and quorum presidencies — are encouraged to plan youth conferences, Young Women camps, Aaronic Priesthood camps and other activities where possible, following direction from President M. Russell Ballard in January.

FSY conferences are modeled after Brigham Young University’s Especially For Youth conferences and include activities, devotionals and classes designed to help the youth strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ. They are staffed with young single adult counselors ages 19–30 who are recommended by their local leaders.

FSY conferences in the U.S. and Canada are provided by the Church and held locally with the support of BYU. They have been held extensively outside of the U.S. and Canada for many years. Areas outside of the U.S. and Canada will continue holding FSY conferences under the direction of the area presidencies.

A small number of pilot FSY sessions will be held in 2021. Leaders of the few stakes involved have been contacted.

For more information, visit fsy.churchofjesuschrist.org.