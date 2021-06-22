Former president and publisher of Deseret News named BYU Broadcasting managing director

Jeff M. Simpson will be the new managing director of BYU Broadcasting, Brigham Young University announced yesterday.

The previous managing director, Elder Michael A. Dunn, was called as a General Authority Seventy during April 2021 general conference. Now responsible for BYUtv, BYUradio, Classical 89, and other digital channels, Simpson will begin his new role on July 1.

On set during a taping of “Family Rules,” BYUtv’s talk show dedicated to strengthening families. Credit: Stephanie Baker

Simpson and his wife, Karen, had been preparing to serve in the Washington Yakima Mission beginning this summer. However, at the invitation of the First Presidency, Simpson accepted the assignment to lead BYU Broadcasting in Provo, Utah.

Prior to this new role, Simpson’s professional experience includes working for the past four years as president and publisher of the Deseret News. He also worked as the chief operating officer of Deseret Book, the CEO of Bonneville International, and the president of Excel Entertainment Group. Before that, he worked at Walt Disney Pictures and Buena Vista Television.