5 more buildings on Temple Square reopening on Tuesday

After the June 14 reopening of the Conference Center, the next group of buildings on Temple Square are reopening to the public on Tuesday, July 6.
The Assembly Hall, the Tabernacle, the Family History Library, the Church History Library and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building will open their doors at various times Tuesday morning.
Assembly Hall and Tabernacle
The Tabernacle and Assembly Hall will reopen with limited hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Organ concerts, rehearsals and other concerts continue to be paused.
Family History Library
The Family History Library will begin with a schedule of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with expanded hours and days expected soon. During its nearly 16-month closure, the library has undergone a remodeling. Here are six new things to look for.
Church History Library
The Church History Library‘s reading room will open by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The library will also resume presentations for groups of 25 or fewer. The library will fully reopen to the public on Aug. 2.
For the latest information on operating hours, safety policies and how to schedule appointments, see the library’s Plan Your Visit web page.
Joseph Smith Memorial Building
The Joseph Smith Memorial Building and Temple Square Hospitality Corporation will reopen for all catering and event services. To book a wedding, business function or special event, call 801-539-3130 or reach out via email at [email protected].
The Nauvoo Café, located inside the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, will begin operation from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
What’s next?
The Beehive House and Church History Museum are slated to reopen on Monday, Aug. 2. The Beehive House will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
The Church History Museum will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The following exhibits will be available: “The Heavens Are Opened,” “Sisters for Suffrage,” “Mormon Trails,” “Presidents of the Church” and “Temples Dot the Earth: Building the House of the Lord,” an interactive exhibit for children and families.
Openings for the Relief Society Building and the Lion House will be announced at a future date. For more information, visit templesquare.org.