5 more buildings on Temple Square reopening on Tuesday

After the June 14 reopening of the Conference Center, the next group of buildings on Temple Square are reopening to the public on Tuesday, July 6.

The Assembly Hall, the Tabernacle, the Family History Library, the Church History Library and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building will open their doors at various times Tuesday morning.

Assembly Hall and Tabernacle

The Tabernacle and Assembly Hall will reopen with limited hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Organ concerts, rehearsals and other concerts continue to be paused.

Assembly Hall is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Family History Library

The Family History Library will begin with a schedule of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with expanded hours and days expected soon. During its nearly 16-month closure, the library has undergone a remodeling. Here are six new things to look for.

Sister Pamela Sheffield and Sister Vergie Scroughams work on the second floor of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ newly remodeled Family History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Church History Library

The Church History Library‘s reading room will open by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The library will also resume presentations for groups of 25 or fewer. The library will fully reopen to the public on Aug. 2.

For the latest information on operating hours, safety policies and how to schedule appointments, see the library’s Plan Your Visit web page.

The Church History Library. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Joseph Smith Memorial Building

The Joseph Smith Memorial Building and Temple Square Hospitality Corporation will reopen for all catering and event services. To book a wedding, business function or special event, call 801-539-3130 or reach out via email at [email protected].

The Nauvoo Café, located inside the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, will begin operation from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The area between the Church Administration Building and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building is being used as a road to help move materials in and out of the plaza as the renovation continues. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What’s next?

The Beehive House and Church History Museum are slated to reopen on Monday, Aug. 2. The Beehive House will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

The Church History Museum will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The following exhibits will be available: “The Heavens Are Opened,” “Sisters for Suffrage,” “Mormon Trails,” “Presidents of the Church” and “Temples Dot the Earth: Building the House of the Lord,” an interactive exhibit for children and families.

Ligia Stewart, 10, left, Jerome (no last name given) and Ligia’s mother, also named Ligia, get a sneak peek of “Temples Dot the Earth,” a new exhibit at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Credit: Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Openings for the Relief Society Building and the Lion House will be announced at a future date. For more information, visit templesquare.org.