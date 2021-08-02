The 2022 youth theme comes from Proverbs. Read what it is

The youth theme for 2022 was announced in a notice the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies sent to stake and ward youth leaders on Aug. 2.

The theme will be “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

Parents and youth leaders are encouraged to teach principles from the theme scripture at home and at church throughout the year, the notice states.

The theme can be used as a topic for sacrament meeting talks given by youth and provide focus for youth activities, including camps, youth conferences and devotionals. The theme will also be emphasized during For the Strength of Youth conferences.

Music, videos, art and other resources will be available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, social media channels and in the For the Strength of Youth magazine later this year.

The 2021 youth theme “A Great Work” comes from Doctrine and Covenants 64:33: “Wherefore, be not weary in well-doing, for ye are laying the foundation of a great work. And out of small things proceedeth that which is great. Behold, the Lord requireth the heart and a willing mind.”

The youth theme for 2020 was “Go and do” from 1 Nephi 3:7: “And it came to pass that I, Nephi, said unto my father: I will go and do the things which the Lord hath commanded, for I know that the Lord giveth no commandments unto the children of men, save he shall prepare a way for them that they may accomplish the thing which he commandeth them.”

