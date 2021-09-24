More than 40% of Canadian Latter-day Saints live in which province?

Map of Canadian provinces and territories showing the percentage of population of each who are Latter-day Saints.
Map of Canadian provinces and territories showing the percentage of population of each who are Latter-day Saints. Credit: Aaron Thorup, for the Church News
The Cardston Alberta Temple, dedicated by President Heber J. Grant in 1923, is Canada's first and the Church's sixth.
The Cardston Alberta Temple, dedicated by President Heber J. Grant in 1923, is Canada’s first and the Church’s sixth.
Calgary Alberta Canada Temple dedication.
Calgary Alberta Canada Temple dedication.
Edmonton Alberta Temple
Edmonton Alberta Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Vancouver British Columbia Temple
Vancouver British Columbia Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Regina Saskatchewan Temple
Regina Saskatchewan Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A rendering of the exterior of the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple.
A rendering of the exterior of the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
During a visit to Canada, Elder M. Russell Ballard, center, stops in front of the Toronto Ontario Temple on March 6, 2010, with Elder David Murray, an Area Seventy, left, and Elder L. Whitney Clayton of the Presidency of the Seventy, right.
During a visit to Canada, Elder M. Russell Ballard, center, stops in front of the Toronto Ontario Temple on March 6, 2010, with Elder David Murray, an Area Seventy, left, and Elder L. Whitney Clayton of the Presidency of the Seventy, right. Credit: Photo by Michael H. Clifton
Montreal Quebec Temple
Montreal Quebec Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Halifax Nova Scotia Temple
Halifax Nova Scotia Temple Credit: Church News archives

Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia have the largest populations of Latter-day Saints among Canadian provinces and territories.

A little more than 40% of Church members who live in Canada are Alberta residents. That province also has three of the nation’s nine Latter-day Saint temples, in Cardston, Calgary and Edmonton. Five other provinces — British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia — each have one temple. And the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple will be dedicated next month.

Following is a list of Canadian provinces and territories, and what portion of the nation’s Latter-day Saint population lives in each area (calculated from statistics listed on the Church’s Newsroom):

  • Alberta — 41.4%
  • Ontario — 26.9%
  • British Columbia — 15.6%
  • Quebec — 6.2%
  • Saskatchewan — 2.8%
  • Nova Scotia — 2.6%
  • Manitoba — 2.4%
  • New Brunswick — 1.2%
  • Newfoundland — 0.4%
  • Prince Edward Island — 0.3%
  • Yukon — 0.1%
  • Northwest Territories — 0.1%

Alberta is also the Canadian province with the most Church members per capita — just over 2% of the province’s population, or about 1 in every 50 Albertans.

Yukon territory is second, with 0.75% of its population as Church members. British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan also have between 0.5% and 1% of their populations as Latter-day Saints.