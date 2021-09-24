More than 40% of Canadian Latter-day Saints live in which province?

Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia have the largest populations of Latter-day Saints among Canadian provinces and territories.

A little more than 40% of Church members who live in Canada are Alberta residents. That province also has three of the nation’s nine Latter-day Saint temples, in Cardston, Calgary and Edmonton. Five other provinces — British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia — each have one temple. And the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple will be dedicated next month.

Following is a list of Canadian provinces and territories, and what portion of the nation’s Latter-day Saint population lives in each area (calculated from statistics listed on the Church’s Newsroom):

Alberta — 41.4%

Ontario — 26.9%

British Columbia — 15.6%

Quebec — 6.2%

Saskatchewan — 2.8%

Nova Scotia — 2.6%

Manitoba — 2.4%

New Brunswick — 1.2%

Newfoundland — 0.4%

Prince Edward Island — 0.3%

Yukon — 0.1%

Northwest Territories — 0.1%

Alberta is also the Canadian province with the most Church members per capita — just over 2% of the province’s population, or about 1 in every 50 Albertans.

Yukon territory is second, with 0.75% of its population as Church members. British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan also have between 0.5% and 1% of their populations as Latter-day Saints.