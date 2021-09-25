8 ways to watch or listen to October 2021 general conference + 3 ways to prepare

On Oct. 2-3, millions worldwide will tune into the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Though not open to the public, the October 2021 general conference will return to its traditional site at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City — the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The April 2020 general conference was broadcast from a small studio in the Church Office Building while the October 2020 and April 2021 general conferences originated from the Conference Center Theater.

Five sessions will be held: Saturday at 10 a.m. MDT, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All members and friends of the Church are invited to view all sessions, including the Saturday evening session, which will not have a specific theme nor be intended for any particular demographic or leadership group.

Find general conference talk summaries, photo galleries, news and updates on TheChurchNews.com and the Church News app. Follow along on social media with #GeneralConference.

8 ways to watch or listen

Add Gospel Voice to your Alexa. Say, “Alexa, enable Gospel Voice.” Then say, “Alexa, ask Gospel Voice to play general conference.” Audio of all sessions will be streamed live in English. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

3 ways to prepare

