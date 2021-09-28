How to watch October 2021 general conference

On Oct. 2-3, millions worldwide will tune into the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to hear messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders.

Following the format of the previous three general conferences, the October 2021 general conference will be closed to the public. However, it will be the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to return to its traditional site in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. All members and friends of the Church are invited to view all sessions, including the Saturday evening session, which will not have a specific theme nor be intended for any particular demographic or leadership group.

Music for this general conference will be performed live. As part of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s COVID-19 protection plan, half of the choir is slated to sing in the Saturday morning session and the other half in the Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon sessions. Music for the Saturday afternoon and evening session will be provided by other live choirs, including a multicultural choir and a choir from Brigham Young University.

This article will be updated with video streams, talk summaries, photo galleries, news and updates from general conference. Follow along on TheChurchNews.com and the Church News app.

