How to use upcoming Day of the Dead to share messages of love and hope in the Savior

Between now and Day of the Dead, on Nov. 1, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encourages its members to visit a new campaign page that explains that “thanks to Jesus, death is not the end.”

As a child in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Fausto Alfonso Guerrero — the youngest of 21 children — visited the graves of three siblings who passed away before he was born during the Day of the Dead holiday.

“Mom used to make flower coronas [wreaths], and my mom and siblings would visit the graves of her children and share family stories passed down through the generations,” he said.

After he returned home from his mission to Chihuahua, Mexico, Guerrero visited the grave of his grandma, who had passed away while he was serving, and too soon after, the grave of his mother, who died when he was just 22.

Visit and share

On Day of the Dead, many people in Mexico and parts of Central America remember loved ones who have passed away. For those who are Latter-day Saints, like the Guerroro Family, Day of the Dead is a perfect opportunity for sharing messages that inspire love and gratitude for the Savior and a hope for a life after death with their loved ones. These messages are included in the Church’s new campaign page Veniracristo.org/dia-de-los-muertos-2021, which includes videos, social media images and other helpful resources that make sharing with friends of our faith easy.

Visit veniracristo.org/dia-de-los-muertos-2021 to download images like this to share messages of faith and hope on social media during Day of the Dead. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Visitors to the Day of the Dead page can:

Watch and share the video “Gracias a Jesús, nos reuniremos nuevamente” (shown below)

Sign up to get WhatsApp prompts and ideas on ways to remember ancestors throughout the month

Watch or share videos that help answer the question “Is there life after death?”

Find links to FamilySearch.org, where they can learn more about their ancestors

Find words of faith, hope and comfort from the scriptures and living prophets

Meet with missionaries

Find Day of the Dead social media images to share with others

Listen to hymns with words of hope and comfort

Find links to information about the purpose of life, temples, eternal families, and life after death

Read frequently asked questions about Latter-day Saints and their beliefs

Subscribe to inspirational messages that strengthen families

More Day of the Dead activities

The Day of the Dead campaign page also lists suggested activities for individuals and families, such as:

Extended members of the Guerrero family help clean and decorate the graves of family members during the Day of the Dead. Credit: Fausto Alfonso Guerrero, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Cooking favorite dishes

Recording a family interview

Sharing photos

Creating an offering of the dead with photos, flowers, food and candles

Helping children create a family tree

Learning to make Pan de Muerto

Guerrero, who relocated his family to the United States in 2016, said, “Without graves to visit here, I try to remember my mother with recipes and watching videos.”

Guerrero’s extended family members who live in Mexico clean and decorate their family members’ grave sites during Day of the Dead and do other activities, such as attending the temple, participating in family history conferences and indexing.

“Day of the Dead is just one day when we remember our loved ones, but as members of the Church, we know we can always remember them, honor them, love them because we can do indexing, temple work, look for family history and visit FamilySearch,” Guerrero said. He is also excited about the new Day of the Dead resources and being able to share them with others.

In addition to visiting and sharing these Day of the Dead resources, anyone interested in learning more about remembering ancestors may also attend a virtual Genealogía Expo “El valor de tu pasado” on Oct. 29 and 30. For more information, see www.expogenealogia.mx.