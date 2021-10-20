ExpoGenealogía in-person and online family history event attracting Spanish speakers worldwide

Coinciding with a time when many are honoring their ancestors for Day of the Dead, ExpoGenealogía is designed to promote family connection and introduce resources for learning more.

Tens of thousands are expected to participate in ExpoGenealogía — an annual family history celebration based in Mexico and held entirely in Spanish — Oct. 29-30.

This year’s theme is “El valor de tu pasado” (“The value of your past”), and the event will be both in person and virtual. Participants can attend in person at the Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City, Mexico, or online at expogenealogia.mx. Registration is free.

Held annually since 2018, ExpoGenealogía is similar to RootsTech and includes keynote speakers, classes, entertainment and activities. Among the keynote speakers will be NASA engineer Luis Velasco, Paralympian Perla Bustamante, radio host Mariano Osorio and FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood. Journalist Carlos Mota will host a panel discussion to kick off the event.

Sergio Nieto, Mexico area manager for FamilySearch, is excited for those who participate in ExpoGenealogía to learn about the resources FamilySearch offers. FamilySearch is one of ExpoGenealogía’s sponsors.

“I want to invite everybody in any country [who] has Mexican ancestry [or who speaks Spanish] to attend this event. … They will benefit in attending this event because they will enjoy the conference but also learn how FamilySearch can help them in finding their ancestors,” Nieto said.

Content will be available for on-demand viewing after the event concludes, Nieto said. The ExpoGenealogía website has archived content from 2019 and 2020 still available for viewing.

Ryan Parker, a FamilySearch product manager who works with the Latin American team, emphasized FamilySearch’s #RememberMe campaign leading up to ExpoGenealogía and Day of the Dead.

With a daily calendar of activities and information about Latin American traditions, “it’s an invitation to make this holiday celebration more meaningful to you,” Parker said.

ExpoGenealogía 2020 was the first to be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. The online event drew more than 18,000 from 50 countries. The previous two events were held in Mexico City.

Learn more about ExpoGenealogía at expogenealogia.mx.