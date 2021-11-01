Family History Library expanding hours to Saturdays, evenings

Starting this weekend, FamilySearch Family History Library in downtown Salt Lake City will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, starting Monday, Nov. 15, the library is tentatively scheduled to open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, by appointment only, according to the Monday, Nov. 1, notice on familysearch.org.

The library opened on July 6 and was open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which was Phase 1 of the library’s reopening plans. Phase 2 is opening on Saturdays and the extended evening hours.

During the evening appointments, access will be to the main floor unless other arrangements have been made. Individuals and groups, including youth, church and genealogical groups, will be able to make appointments. Currently, appointments can be made via the “Visit Us” tab on the Family History Library website. Evening reservations will be added as they are available. Appointments will be based on space and equipment availability for up to 150 people, according to FamilySearch.

The library will host its traditional “Christmas Around the World” event during the holiday season. The Family History Library will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and also Dec. 23 through Dec. 26. It will reopen Dec. 27. It is expected that to continue the Phase 2 hours through the holiday season.

The library closed for nearly 16 months due to the pandemic and was remodeled during the closure. Updates include workstations, lighting and floor arrangements, an expanded visitor breakroom and more bookshelves.

Several of the library’s services for those connecting virtually will continue, including online one-on-one consultations, library look-up services, FamilySearch Communities and a growing selection of online classes and webinars.