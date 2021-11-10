First Presidency: Sunday, Dec. 26, Church services to be sacrament meetings only

The First Presidency has directed that Sunday services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Dec. 26, 2021, be limited to ward and branch sacrament meetings.

The move is to allow leaders to spend more time with their families, said the letter signed by President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. It was released Wednesday, Nov. 10, to Church authorities and officers, Area Seventies, district and mission presidencies, bishoprics and branch presidencies.

Administrative and council meetings may be canceled that day, the letter added.

“Please know of our sincere love and appreciation for your devoted service,” it concluded.