Seoul Korea Temple President Chiwon Kim dies at age 71

President Chiwon Kim, Seoul Korea Temple president, died on Oct. 29. He was 71.

He and his wife, Sister Soonju Park, had served as temple president and matron of the Seoul Korea Temple since November 2019.

President Kim first learned about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1971 and had served in various callings in the past 50 years, including helping to collect donations for then-announced temple in Seoul, according to the Korea Newsroom.

“For my father, the three most important things seemed to be the gospel, his family and his job,” said Hwijae Kim, his son. “Every time I went into my father’s room, he was always reading the scriptures or Church books. He taught us by obedience and example throughout our lives how to live as faithful Christians and as faithful members of society. Knowing the gospel and the plan of salvation, it is very comforting to know that we can all be together in the future.”

Elder Hyunsu Kim, an Area Seventy, presided at the memorial service on Nov. 1. The funeral was Nov. 2.

Elder Kim reminded those at the memorial service about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and the eternal nature of the plan of salvation.

“I hope that we can also faithfully serve by keeping our faith,” Elder Kim said. “I look forward to the day when we will be together again with President Kim.”

President Kim retired as a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Kyungnam University and researched internal combustion engines. He also served as a bishop, stake president, elders quorum president and temple worker. He and his wife have a son and a daughter and two grandchildren.