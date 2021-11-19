Watch Saturday’s ‘Luz de Las Naciones’ on a variety of streaming platforms

With the holidays fast approaching, legions of Latinos (and many of their friends) will get a jump on the season by tuning in to the virtual broadcast of the annual “Luz de Las Naciones” program on Saturday night, Nov. 20.

The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. MST time on a variety of Church-sponsored streaming platforms.

The annual cultural celebration will feature a cast of hundreds of volunteer singers and dancers — many of whom will perform in traditional clothing from cultures and countries throughout Latin America.

With the theme “A Light for Everyone”, this year’s “Luz de Las Naciones” — Spanish for “Light of the Nations” — delivers messages of hope and endurance at a global moment seemingly defined by its challenges.

The theme is “a message in itself because we need that light or even a glimpse of light of hope in these turbulent days,” said Elder Walter F. González, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Utah Area Presidency.

This year, along with traditional musical performances, a contemporary urban dance number was added to the program.

On Saturday night, “Luz de Las Naciones” viewers can once again look forward to enjoying Latin American music and dance styles, colorful clothing and plenty of excitement.

Below is a list of platforms where the event will be streamed: