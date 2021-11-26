An animated Nativity will be projected on the Tabernacle’s ceiling this Christmas season

The dome ceiling of the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square will become a starry night sky for a new presentation this Christmas season.

The short presentation — an animated Nativity titled “Peace on Earth” — uses shadow graphics, a narration of Luke 2 and musical underscore to tell the Christmas story in a child-friendly way that adults can also enjoy.

Showings begin Friday, Nov. 26, and will continue daily every 15 minutes from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The presentation lasts about four minutes and will alternate between Spanish and English. It will be offered in a total of 10 languages via headset.

The images and audio tracks from the presentation in 10 languages will be made available at TempleSquare.org for re-creating this Christmas story at home.

Stephen Breinholt, Temple Square performances coordinator, hopes this presentation can be an additional resource to help members worldwide focus on the true meaning of the season.

“I hope that they do feel peace,” Breinholt said of those who see or re-create the presentation. “This is a time, I think, that the world could use some peace. … As we consider, really, Jesus Christ and His gift to us, it can’t help but give us peace in troubled times.”

The Tabernacle is one of a few buildings open on Temple Square amid construction this season, in addition to the Conference Center and the Assembly Hall.

Viewings of “The Christ Child” will be offered in the Conference Center Theater every 30 minutes in the evenings. International Nativities will be located near the Assembly Hall.

Lights on Temple Square will be turned on in the evenings beginning Nov. 26 but will be limited in number due to the ongoing construction. Attendees at any events on Temple Square are required to wear masks and be vaccinated if in the eligible age categories.

Read more about Christmas-related happenings on Temple Square at TempleSquare.org.