Send it in: What are you doing to #LightTheWorld?

The Church News wants to know what Latter-day Saints around the world are doing to #LightTheWorld this year.

The theme of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ annual holiday initiative for 2021 is “Light the World with Love.” There are two calendars with daily service ideas, including one for children. The calendar ideas start on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and go through Christmas Day and are available on LightTheWorld.org. Also, the red vending-style Giving Machines have opened in several cities across the United States.

The initiative’s website and video are available in Spanish, Portuguese and French.

Please send the following to [email protected]:

A photo of what you or your family are doing to help serve

The names of all of the individuals in the photo

Your ward and stake

A few sentences about your experience, including what you are doing and what is happening in the photo

Your contact information, just in case we have any questions

These may be used in a future feature online and/or in print.