How to watch the First Presidency Christmas devotional

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, their families and friends are invited to participate in the First Presidency’s annual Christmas devotional on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The devotional begins at 6 p.m. MST and will be broadcast on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church’s YouTube channel, BYUtv and Latter-day Saints Channel.

It will include Christmas messages from Church leaders as well as music performed by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square. The event is closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic.

Those who are speaking will livestream their talks on Facebook. Speakers will include President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency; Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency.

To participate in conversations about the Christmas devotional on Twitter and other social media channels, use #ChristmasDevo.

Video and audio recordings of the devotional will be archived for on-demand viewing on Gospel Library and Gospel Media.

This article will be updated with talk summaries and photos from the devotional. Read summaries and see photos from the 2020 First Presidency Christmas devotional.