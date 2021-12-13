Looking for 2022 Latter-day Saint Winter Olympians and Paralympians

Athletes from around the world will compete in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Feb. 4-20, 2022, and the Paralympics, March 4-13. 

As the trials are completed, the Church News is looking for information about Latter-day Saint athletes. Please send information about 2022 Olympians and Paralympians, including name, country and event, to [email protected]

In the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, two Latter-day Saint athletes traveled to South Korea and competed in bobsled and speedskating events. Also, Church members in Gangneung, South Korea, offered a place to warm up, recharge a cellphone or explore family history at the Helping Hands Center.

In the recent Summer Olympics in Tokyo — technically the 2020 Olympics, but delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — 15 athletes connected to the Church competed and five won medals. During the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, 12 athletes competed and three won medals. 

In the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, three of the 10 Latter-day Saints competing on ice and snow won medals: Noelle Pikus-Pace, silver in the women’s skeleton; Australia’s Torah Bright, who earned silver in the women’s snowboard halfpipe, and bobsledder Chris Fogt, who was part of the silver medal-winning USA-1 Night Train 2 sled.

