As January 2022 approaches, the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies are reminding bishoprics and youth leaders of six things they can do early in the year to help youth progress on the covenant path.

A notice sent to general and local youth leaders on Monday, Dec. 20, encourages bishoprics to work closely with the ward Young Women presidency and Aaronic Priesthood quorum and Young Women class presidencies to do the following, preferably in January:

Ordain all worthy young men turning 12, 14 and 16 to the appropriate priesthood office (see General Handbook 38.2.5.2). Review the organization of Young Women classes with the Young Women presidency. Adjust as needed to meet the young women’s needs (see 11.1.3). As needed, call, set apart and orient new quorum and class presidencies (see 10.4.1 and 11.3.4.1). With help from adult leaders and advisers, make sure quorum and class presidencies receive the five leadership lessons in the Gospel Library. Issue temple recommends to worthy youth turning 12. Renew recommends for other worthy youth as needed. Encourage all youth to participate in temple ordinances where possible.

The bishopric and Young Women presidency should work with the ward clerk to make sure Church records are updated, the notice states.

Aaronic Priesthood quorum and Young Women class presidencies, along with ward youth councils, are encouraged to:

Prepare for For the Strength of Youth conferences. Begin organizing summer youth activities, as local and Church health guidelines and circumstances allow.

“These actions can significantly improve the faith, retention and participation of youth, blessing both them and their families,” the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies wrote in the notice.

What is age-group progression?

In December 2018, the First Presidency announced several changes to unify when children move from the Primary program into youth programs and attend the temple for the first time.

Beginning in January 2019, children started completing Primary and attending Sunday School and Young Men and Young Women as age groups, not as individuals following their 12th birthdays.

In addition, young men became eligible to be ordained to a priesthood office in January of the year they turn 12, 14 and 16. Youth became eligible to obtain a temple recommend beginning in January of the year they turn 12 — based on their “individual worthiness, readiness, and personal circumstances,” wrote the First Presidency in a letter to local priesthood leaders.

“We desire to strengthen our beloved children and youth through increased faith in Jesus Christ, deeper understanding of His gospel, and greater unity with His Church and its members,” according to the letter, signed by President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

A frequently asked questions document released with the First Presidency letter included more details about the changes.