5 BYU soccer players leaving for missions following team’s historic national title run

A few weeks ago, the Church News shared the story of several members of the Salt Lake Community College women’s soccer team who were putting their studies and their sport on hold to serve full-time missions.

Several players from another highly successful college team are following suit.

Five freshmen from the Brigham Young University women’s soccer squad are answering full-time mission calls. Their missionary service follows the Cougars’ recent historic run to the 2021 national championship game.

The five BYU freshman soccer players turned missionaries spoke of their decisions to serve in a team tweet posted on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Josie Shepherd

Midfielder Josie Shepherd, who will serve in New Hampshire Manchester Mission, said she chose to serve “because I love this gospel so much and I can’t imagine not having it in my life.

Brigham Young University soccer player Josie Shepherd Credit: BYU photo

“I want to teach other families so that they can know the truth of this gospel.”

Jacey Wood

Las Vegas, Nevada, native Jacey Wood will be sharing the gospel in Spanish in the Texas Lubbock Mission.

Brigham Young University soccer player Jacey Wood Credit: BYU photo

“I decided to serve a mission because the gospel has blessed my life so much and I want to share that blessing with the people of Lubbock, Texas.”

Addie Gardner

Forward Addie Gardner will serve in the Cape Verde Praia Mission, speaking Portuguese.

Brigham Young University soccer player Addison Gardner Credit: BYU photo

“I chose to serve a mission to bring others to Christ.”

Kelsey Hoopes

Goalkeeper Kelsey Hoopes received a Spanish-speaking assignment in the Texas McAllen Mission.

Brigham Young University soccer player Kelsey Hoopes Credit: BYU photo

“I love the gospel and I love the joy and the peace it has brought to my life — and I want to share that with others.”

Caroline Stringfellow

Syracuse, Utah, native Caroline Stringfellow will serve in the Brazil São Paulo South Mission.

Brigham Young University soccer player Caroline Stringfellow Credit: BYU Photo

“I chose to serve a mission because I love the gospel. It’s blessed my life and I want to share that with other people in Brazil.”

Missionary service is not new to the BYU women’s soccer team. Past Cougar rosters have included several returned missionaries. But bidding farewell to five from a single class marks a first for the program.

Eight Salt Lake Community College soccer players recently received mission calls — with a ninth Bruin planning to answer a call next summer. The 2021 team reached the junior college national semifinals.