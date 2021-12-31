22 simple resources to help children learn the gospel in 2022

We begin this new year, 2022, with great faith and optimism for the future. We are excited about the wonderful resources available to help children progress along the covenant path and to draw closer to their Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ.

In an effort to follow President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to “raise a sin-resistant generation,” we have compiled 22 simple resources that you can easily access to help children learn the gospel in 2022.

A scene from the Bible Videos portrays Jesus teaching children (see Luke 18). Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

It is our prayer that as we create opportunities for our precious children to seek, recognize and act upon personal revelation, they will be steadfast and immovable all the days of their lives. May we ever strive to fulfill the prophecy found in Isaiah 54:13 that “all thy children shall be taught of the Lord; and great shall be the peace of thy children.”

