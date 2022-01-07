Sister Patricia Peterson Pinegar, former Primary general president and counselor in the Young Women general presidency, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, with family by her side. She was 84.

A beloved wife, grandmother and great-grandmother, Sister Pinegar is remembered for her life of devoted faith and humble service.

“There is nothing more profound and deep than a simple faith,” Sister Pinegar told the Church News in 1994. “My faith is the foundation of my life. Maybe it is simple, but that simpleness runs deep and is so strong that it guides me, protects me and blesses me. I am just so grateful for it.”

Born Feb. 3, 1937, in Cedar City, Utah, to Wavie Williams and Laurence Peterson, Sister Pinegar was raised in Provo, Utah; Kailua, Hawaii; and Glendale, California. She met her husband, Ed Jolley Pinegar, while attending Brigham Young University. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 28, 1956, and are the parents of eight children.

Sister Pinegar served as the Primary general president from 1994 to 1999, having previously served as second counselor in the Young Women general presidency from 1992 to 1994. She served on the Primary general board from 1991 to 1992.

In a general conference address in October 1994, Sister Pinegar said she had knelt and asked, “Father, what do you want the children to be taught?” Among her impressions were to teach and show children that Heavenly Father loves them and has confidence in them and that they need Jesus to be their guide.

“To the Primary children of the world … I love you and would want you to feel ‘encircled about … in the arms of His love’ (2 Nephi 1:15) and my love,” the Primary leader testified. “Listen carefully to every good thing you hear about Heavenly Father and Jesus our Savior and then try your very best to follow Him by doing what He wants you to do.”

Ed J. and Patricia P. Pinegar Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Pinegar served with her husband when he was president of the Provo Missionary Training Center and of the England London South Mission. They later served together in Nauvoo, Illinois, at the Joseph Smith Academy; as senior missionaries in Palmyra, New York; and as president and matron of the Manti Utah Temple.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; son, Cory Matthew Pinegar; her parents, Laurence and Wavie Peterson; and her brother, Larry. She is survived by her children: Karie Bushnell (Bruce), Steve Pinegar (Emily), Kelly Hagemeyer (Dale), Kristi Gubler (Ross), Brett Pinegar (Susan), Traci Magleby (Hans) and Tricia Skousen (Jeff). She is also survived by her brother, David Peterson, and her sister, Laurelee Passey.

A visitation was held Dec. 30 at Nelson Mortuary in Provo, Utah, and a private service for immediate family members was held the following day. The funeral webcast is available at www.nelsonmortuary.com.