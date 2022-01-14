January Face to Face event for youth postponed until March

A Face to Face event for youth scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, has been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions, according to a Church notice released Friday.

It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

As previously announced, the Face to Face will focus on the 2022 youth theme “Trust in the Lord” (Proverbs 3:5-6) and feature Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon.

The notice sent Jan. 14 to stake and ward youth leaders stated the event was postponed “due to the exposure of multiple Face to Face participants to COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution.”

“Individuals, families, and youth groups may view the event at their convenience after the initial release,” the notice said of the event and its new date and time. “Leaders should plan events in accordance with local guidelines and government COVID-19 precautions.”

The Face to Face will be available in English, American Sign Language, Spanish, Portuguese and eight other languages: Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin and Russian.

Viewers can watch the Face to Face on-demand beginning March 9 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, Gospel Library and Gospel Media.