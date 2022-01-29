Rising Latter-day Saint soccer star Cameron Tucker played for youth, high school and college teams that were all based in Utah’s Utah County — the Church-rich community she has always called home.

But now Tucker is making the cross-country move to play professionally for NJ/NY Gotham FC in one of the most populous metropolitan areas of the United States. The other “local” pro sports teams in her new locale boast familiar nicknames: Yankees. Knicks. Jets. Giants. Rangers.

Big adjustments await Tucker. She is relocating far from her family, friends and former Brigham Young University teammates who helped her snag national prominence during the Cougars’ recent ascent to the 2021 NCAA Final.

But Tucker’s new coach, for one, doesn’t appear concerned about his goal-minded rookie forward.

“We are really excited to have Cameron join our squad here,” said Gotham FC coach Scott Parkinson. “She fits our style perfectly and possesses the ability to affect the game with and without the ball. She enjoys the run and press as much as she does dribbling and scoring.

BYU’s Cameron Tucker and Louisville’s Niamh Nelson compete for the ball during the NCAA soccer tournament at BYU in Provo on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Tucker got control of the ball and scored. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“We believe Cameron will add to our firepower up top, and my staff and I can’t wait to get to work with her.”

Tucker recorded 16 goals and 10 assists during her senior college season that included all-conference and all-America honors. Now weeks removed from BYU’s historic run to the college title game, the speedy striker has had some time to reflect on a remarkable 2021 season highlighted by the program’s first appearance in the college title game.

She sometimes catches herself saying “Wow” just considering the magnitude of that accomplishment.

“At the moment, it didn’t really feel like the national title game, we were just doing what we were expected to do,” the Highland, Utah, native said. “We had a goal all season to make it to the final, so we expected to be there.”

Tucker points out that the 2021 BYU team was forged by adversity. There was, of course, a pandemic that altered schedules and seasons. The Cougars also had to absorb a few early losses that left some questioning the team’s potential.

But the squad persevered, came together and peaked at the perfect time. “Everyone on the team just completely bought in,” said Tucker.

Former BYU soccer player Cameron Tucker will be playing professionally for Gotham FC. Credit: BYU photo

She adds that the 2021 season helped her learn lessons of physical resilience and mental grit that will serve her well in the ubercompetitive pro ranks.

Tucker signed with Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League two days after the college national championship game. Signing with the East Coast club was an easy choice. She knew Parkinson from his days coaching in the Beehive State with Utah Royals FC of the NWSL; the Utah-based pro team has since ceased operations.

“I would train with the Royals sometimes and I got to know [Parkinson]. He’s an awesome guy. … Things have worked out exactly as I would have wanted.”

When Tucker suits up for Gotham FC, she will join a growing contingent of Latter-day Saint players earning their professional stripes in the National Women’s Soccer League — one of the world’s top female professional leagues.

Earlier this year, Tucker’s fellow BYU alum, Ashley Hatch, led the NWSL in scoring and helped her team, the Washington Spirit, claim the league title. Last season, Latter-day Saint teen and Portland Thorn Olivia Moultrie became the youngest player to compete in a league game. Church member Michele Vasconcelos is a league veteran. And Tucker’s good friend, former roommate and Cougar teammate Mikayla Colohan will soon begin her own rookie season with the Orlando Pride after being named college soccer’s top player.

Cameron Tucker, center, with the BYU Women’s Soccer Team defeated Utah 3-2 at Ute Field on Friday Sept. 7, 2018. Tucker is now a professional player. Credit: Jaren Wilkey, BYU

While wearing the familiar BYU blue jersey, Tucker embraced the responsibility that comes with playing for the Church’s flagship school. She was honored to represent her faith.

Now she will represent the Church in a different manner.

“I feel it will be like a missionary experience,” she said before citing her favorite scripture: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16).

Even while competing for goals and wins, Tucker hopes to always share kindness and be an example.

“Hopefully people will recognize those things,” she said, “and know that they come from my love for the Savior.”

Tucker is also excited to be reunited on the field with Colohan at some point this year — even though the two Cougars will be wearing rival jerseys.

“It will be weird, for sure,” she said of the future Tucker-Colohan matchups, laughing. “Kayla is my very best friend. We’ve had pretty much every class together at BYU. We’ve lived together. So it is hard to imagine playing against her … but we’re looking forward to it.”