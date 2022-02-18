Watch the Friend to Friend event for Primary children on Saturday

Children, parents and Primary leaders are invited to participate in an upcoming worldwide Friend to Friend event. It will be available to view on-demand beginning Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. Mountain Standard Time.

The second Face to Face-style event of its kind hosted by children, this Friend to Friend will originate in English, Spanish and Portuguese and last about 20 minutes in length. Interactive activities and videos will focus on the covenant path — specifically baptism, the Holy Ghost and the sacrament.

In a video posted on social media on Tuesday, Feb. 15, Primary General President Camille N. Johnson shared three reasons she hopes children, parents and leaders watch the event. First, “it’s an opportunity for you to connect with your children.” Second, “it will foster conversations about Jesus Christ.” And third, “it’s fun!”

Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared in a video posted on social media on Thursday, Feb. 17, phrases in Spanish and Portuguese that she learned.

The Friend to Friend broadcast will be available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in Gospel Library in American Sign Language, Cantonese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. Additionally, it will be available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese on Gospel for Kids YouTube and Latter-day Saints Channel.