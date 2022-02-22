Elder Uchtdorf among those memorializing Col. Halvorsen — the ‘Berlin Candy Bomber’ — as deliverer of sweets, sunshine and hope

Gail Halvorsen, known by many as the "Berlin Candy Bomber," visited The Hill Air Force Base Museum while being interviewed by a film crew from London in March 2020. Halvorsen is standing next to a C-54 Skymaster airplane.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and "Berlin Candy Bomber" Gail Halvorsen pose for a thumbs-up photo following a Volkstrauertag commemoration event at Fort Douglas Military Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Elder Uchtdorf spoke at Halvorsen's Feb. 22, 2022, funeral services.
Col. Gail “Hal” Halvorsen, the "Berlin Candy Bomber," brought cheer to children in West Berlin, Germany, during the Berlin airlift. He was memorialized during Feb. 22, 2022, funeral services in Provo, Utah.
"Candy Bomber" Gail Halvorsen, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf and James Burton, honorary consul to Germany, pose for a photo in front of the memorial to German soldiers who died in Utah, following the Volkstrauertag commemoration event held in Fort Douglas Military Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, greet Gail Halvorsen following a Volkstrauertag commemoration event held in Fort Douglas Military Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Children run to greet Gail Halvorsen, the "Candy Bomber," during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City, Friday, Dec. 14, 2012.
Col. Gail Halvorsen, the "Candy Bomber", at North Park Elementary School in Tremonton, Utah May 16, 2002 looks at the book about him with Garrett Fronk, at a school assembly and "candy drop" from a plane. Photo by Tom Smart (Submission date: 05/16/2002)
Tom Brokaw greets Gail Halvorsen, the "Candy Bomber," during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City, Friday, Dec. 14, 2012. In 2021, the choir is releasing a CD, DVD and an anthology to commemorate 20 years of Christmas concerts.
Parachutes fall from the ceiling of the Conference Center as Tom Brokaw tells the story of Gail Halvorsen, the "Candy Bomber," during the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert in Salt Lake City, Friday, Dec. 14, 2012.
Gail Halvorsen, a member of the Berlin airlift, stands for a moment of recognition during the Volkstrauertag ceremony at the Fort Douglas Military Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Volkstrauertag is the German National Day of Remembrance where the German people honor those who have fallen in the line of duty as well as those that were victims of oppression. Fort Douglas Military Cemetery is the final resting place of several German soldiers who died in Utah.
Gail Halvorsen, known by many as the "Berlin Candy Bomber," visited The Hill Air Force Base Museum in March 2020 while being interviewed by a film crew from London. Halvorsen is standing next to a C-54 Skymaster airplane.
Gail Halvorsen, known by many as the "Berlin Candy Bomber," visited his hometown of Garland, Utah, in March 2020. He is sitting in the sugar beet field behind his parent's home where he worked as a boy and first saw airplanes fly overhead.
Seated, Gail Halvorsen, known by many as the "Berlin Candy Bomber," on a fishing expedition with his son, Bob Halvorsen.
Left, Gail Halvorsen, known by many as the "Berlin Candy Bomber," on a fishing expedition with his son, Bob Halvorsen.
Gail Halvorsen, known by many as the "Berlin Candy Bomber," gives an interview in early 2020.
Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, the "Berlin Candy Bomber," poses for a photo in the backyard of his Provo, Utah, home days before his 100th birthday. Funeral services for Halvorsen were on Feb. 22, 2022, in Provo.
Gail Halvorsen, the "Candy Bomber."
Gail Halvorsen, the "Candy Bomber."
Gail Halvorsen, the "Candy Bomber."
Historic photograph shows plane flown by Col. Gail Halvorsen, known as the Candy Bomber during the 1940s Berlin Airlift.
Col. Gail S. Halvorsen — known lovingly by legions as the “Berlin Candy Bomber” — was memorialized Tuesday, Feb. 22, as a “man of action, kindness and faith” who brought joy to countless individuals even while helping to unify nations that were once adversaries.

The opening hymn at Halvorsen’s funeral service, “You Can Make the Pathway Bright,” seemed an apt tribute to a remarkable man who was honored for trailblazing brightness at a historic moment defined by darkness and devastation.

The devout Latter-day Saint died on Feb. 16, 2022, at age 101.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and "Berlin Candy Bomber" Col. Gail Halvorsen pose for a "thumbs up" photo following a Volkstrauertag commemoration event held in Fort Douglas Military Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Elder Uchtdorf spoke at Halvorsen's Feb. 22, 2022, funeral services.
Halvorsen’s friend and fellow aviator, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at Tuesday’s gathering in Provo, Utah. He was joined at the service by many other loved ones and friends, including American military generals and German diplomats.

“Brother Halvorsen was an ambassador for unity, peace, friendship, kindness and goodness all around the world,” said Elder Uchtdforf, adding that his friend was, above all, “a good man” who had a smile for everyone he met.

Halvorsen’s trademark vigor and enthusiasm, continued Elder Uchtdorf, served him well as a bishop, stake president and full-time missionary. His actions made the world a better place.

Young Dieter Uchtdorf was not counted among the German children who enjoyed a piece of candy dropped by Halvorsen or one of his fellow aviators, but he was a beneficiary of the Berlin airlift. The booming noise of aircraft delivering provisions to a war-weary country was “the sound of freedom” for the Uchtdorfs and countless others.

Halvorsen’s Christ-driven efforts symbolized the possibility of humanity and hope at a time of conflict in Europe. Elder Uchtdorf said he “hopes and prays” that such peace remains, even on a day where rumors of war are again dominating headlines.

“I hope we learn from history and not repeat it,” he said.

Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Duncan J. McNabb also spoke at Tuesday’s funeral. 

Halvorsen, he said, “changed the world in big ways — and small ways.”

His legendary “bombing” runs to deliver sweets to German children made him a hero on both sides of the Atlantic. 

Gail Halvorsen, the "Candy Bomber."
McNabb recalled seeing former German Chancellor Angela Merkel once made her way through a large crowd just to converse for a few moments with the Berlin candy bomber.

Halvorsen’s “mission on earth will continue” through eternity, said Halvorsen’s daughter, Denise H. Williams, during her funeral remarks.

She shared stories from her father’s rural upbringing — experiences that taught him the value of hard work, looking out for others and always following promptings of the Holy Spirit. 

Long after the Berlin airlift, Williams said, her father spent decades lifting and serving his country and people of all nations. Just days before his death, Halvorsen spoke via Zoom to a group of school kids about his famed experiences. 

Whether serving the United States in uniform, as an administrator at Brigham Young University or as a senior missionary for the Church, Halvorsen always made new acquaintances who became lifelong friends.

“Jesus Christ was his friend, and the centerpiece of his life,” said son Brad Halvorsen in his Tuesday remarks.

He marveled at his father’s enthusiasm and positivity, even during difficult times and health challenges. Photos of Halvorsen frequently captured him with his thumbs up — a signal of his unshakable optimism.

“My dad has always been my greatest hero. … He was a Christlike leader,” said Brad Halvorsen.

Halvorsen is survived by his wife, Lorraine, five children, 24 grandchildren and 69 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alta.