Here’s what to expect for parking, masks and attendance at April 2022 general conference

With construction on and around Temple Square limiting parking and accessibility, those attending general conference April 2-3 in the Conference Center are encouraged to use public transportation, according to a March 17 announcement on ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Capacity in the 21,000-seat Conference Center will be limited to 10,000 people per session.

Currently, wearing face masks will be optional for those attending general conference in the Conference Center, according to the notice. The policy may be modified as available information changes, according to the announcement

The October 2021 general conference was closed to the public, and family members of the Church leaders were invited to attend. It was the first conference in two years that was back in the Conference Center auditorium after being in other smaller spaces since the spring of 2020. 

A previous letter from the First Presidency on Feb. 11 noted that the 192nd Annual General Conference will originate from the Conference Center and include four general sessions and a Saturday evening women’s session. All women and young women, including those who turn 12 in 2022, are invited.

The letter stated that “a limited number of tickets will be distributed to stakes and districts in the United States and Canada.”

The construction on Temple Square includes the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, the recent demolition of the North Visitor’s Center and the Church Office Building plaza project.

