Editor’s note: This article was a feature story in the March/April 2022 issue of LDS Living magazine.

Violinist Meredith Campbell can’t name all of the famous musicians she’s accompanied in orchestras over the years, but she can list a few.

There’s 28-time Grammy Award–winner Quincy Jones, singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson, Barry Manilow and the Three Tenors. Then there’s Hugh Jackman, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Sarah Brightman and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

But that’s just the tip of the musical iceberg Campbell has tapped into. She’s also played for Hans Zimmer (composer of the score for the 2021 James Bond film “No Time to Die”), Emmy award-winning composer Sam Cardon, and composer Kurt Bestor (“Prayer of the Children”).

As a soloist, Meredith has traveled around the world, performing in Jerusalem, China and the Caribbean. She knows her way around a recording studio, too, and was once even hired to create “wretched” sound effects for a warrior woman in a PlayStation video game.

But that’s not all. During her career as a classically trained musician, Meredith has bowed with the Utah Symphony and the Delaware Symphony Orchestra. She’s perhaps best known, however, in a position where she’s heard the world over: in her role as concertmaster, or lead violinist, of the Orchestra at Temple Square.

For over two decades, Meredith has dedicated her time and talents to the orchestra. To her, the carefully crafted wood and strings in her hands isn’t just an instrument; she is the violin, and the notes coming from her are just as much her testimony as they are a melody. She gives this music freely — because it is, in many ways, her life’s calling.

And so she plays.

