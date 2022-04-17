See graphics showing Church growth during 2021

As is tradition during April general conferences, the Church released its annual statistical report showing end-of-year 2021 information for Church membership, number of local units and number of missionaries.

These graphics compare those numbers with the Church’s 2020 statistics, released during April 2021 general conference.

Comparison of Church units at close of 2020 and 2021. Credit: Aaron Thorup, for Church News

The numbers of wards and branches, stakes and missions increased, while the number of district in missions decreased as several districts were organized into stakes.

With convert baptisms and children’s births, the number of Church members increased from 16.66 million to about 16.81 million.

Comparison of Church membership at close of 2020 and 2021. Credit: Aaron Thorup, for Church News

After a decrease in number of missionaries during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers of missionaries increased during 2021.