See graphics showing Church growth during 2021

Conferencegoers stand as general authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enter the Conference Center for the church's 192nd Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Conferencegoers stand as general authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enter the Conference Center for the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Conferencegoers sing during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Conferencegoers sing during the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

As is tradition during April general conferences, the Church released its annual statistical report showing end-of-year 2021 information for Church membership, number of local units and number of missionaries.

These graphics compare those numbers with the Church’s 2020 statistics, released during April 2021 general conference.

The numbers of wards and branches, stakes and missions increased, while the number of district in missions decreased as several districts were organized into stakes.

With convert baptisms and children’s births, the number of Church members increased from 16.66 million to about 16.81 million.

After a decrease in number of missionaries during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers of missionaries increased during 2021.

