Charts show Church’s ongoing growth through 191 years

Church growth — as counted by numbers of members, dedicated temples, congregations and stakes — continues 192 years after the faith’s founding.
The 2021 statistical report for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was released last month, during the Church’s 192nd Annual General Conference. Church membership during 2021 topped 16.8 million, up from 16.66 million at the end of 2020.
As 2021 closed, the Church had 170 dedicated temples. The 171st, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was dedicated May 8; two more are scheduled for dedication in the next six weeks. Construction is underway on 48 temples, and an additional 61 have been announced.
From Dec. 31, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021, the number of congregations — wards and branches — grew from 31,136 to 31,315.
With two additional stakes created in early 2022, the number of stakes has now reached the milestone of 3,500 — a little more than nine years after the 3,000th stake was organized, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Dec. 2, 2012. Fourteen years lapsed between creation of the Church’s 2,500th and 3,000th stakes.
Read more
- Africa, Philippines lead Church growth over past 10 years
- See graphics showing Church growth during 2021
- In what region did the number of missions almost double in the past 10 years?
- What 4 nations have the most Latter-day Saints?
- Which countries have the largest percentages of their populations as Latter-day Saints?
- What are the countries with the most Latter-day Saints?
- Where do the largest percentages of Latter-day Saints live in the U.S. and Canada? Check out these stats on states, provinces and territories
- More than 40% of Canadian Latter-day Saints live in which province?
- Nearly half of Church members in the U.S. live in 3 states. Where do the rest live?