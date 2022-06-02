A concert featuring live performances of songs on this year’s youth theme album, “Trust in the Lord,” will be held this Saturday, June 4.

The “Strive to Be Concert, Trust in the Lord,” will be broadcast live from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, according to information about the event from ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The youth theme for 2022 is “Trust in the Lord,” which comes from Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

The youth theme album, available to download, features uplifting, modern songs for youth around the world. Besides the upcoming concert and album, other resources supporting the theme include the website and video.

Find coverage and updates of the concert at TheChurchNews.com and the Church News app.

How to Watch

On June 4, watch the live stream in English on:

broadcast.ChurchofJesusChrist.org (available for two weeks)

Strive to Be YouTube channel

Strive to Be Instagram page

After Saturday, the recorded concert will also be available to watch on-demand on Gospel Media and Gospel Library.

Ryan Johnson will be singing “Possible With Him” at the concert. He said the song is relatable. “We feel often very inadequate, and we feel like our life is just filled with so many problems and so many struggles and trials and battles. But you know, the words in the song remind us that God can do anything, that He does miracles, that with Him by our side, we can’t lose.”

Hada Veronica, who will perform “Look to You” in Spanish, said, “The words in ‘Look to You’ specifically make me feel like I’m closer to my Heavenly Father and looking for Him everywhere.”

How to listen to the album

The youth theme album can be streamed on the 2022 youth theme website, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Gospel Library, Sacred Music app and other streaming platforms. The platforms will include different language versions of the album when those versions become available.

Nik Day, the writer and composer, said the songs on the album are based on Old Testament scriptures and stories, which is the topic of “Come, Follow Me” study this year.

“They are full of wonderful messages and stories and remind us of the importance to ‘Trust in the Lord,’ and if we trust Him He will guide us to where we need to be,” Day said.

Day said youth connect with music, “and the messages in the songs are simple and catchy, which help remind them about the gospel and the importance of staying close to Christ.” The Strive to Be Instagram account often includes posts about the power of music.

Johnson agreed about youth connecting with God through the power of music: “Having music that can be fun to listen to but inspire them on the daily is extremely important.”

And Veronica added, “A lot of youth right now are in that phase of looking for new music and feeling guided and inspired.”