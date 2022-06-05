Youth around the world joined the “Trust in the Lord” live concert broadcast from the Conference Center Theater on Saturday night, June 4.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and his wife, Sister Kalleen Lund, and Sister Rebecca Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, attended the concert with nearly 500 youth who attended in person.

Musicians sing the 2022 theme song for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,“Trust in the Lord”, during the “Strive to Be” concert at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Credit: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Before the concert, Sister Craven said it is important for youth to learn while they are young how the Holy Ghost speaks to them.

“The Lord talks to all of us differently,” she said. “However it is, we just have to trust in Him.”

At the beginning of the concert, Ben Olsen, 18, who hosted the event with Sadie Hull, 15, said the music of the night was meant to help youth remember to put their trust in the Lord.

The “Strive to Be” concert broadcasts live at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Credit: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Nik Day, who has written many of the youth theme songs the past few years, said the purpose of the album and the concert was to promote gospel messages in a way that reaches youth.

“In these songs, we try to do whatever we can to help youth internalize gospel principles of home and faith and love,” Day said.

Hada Veronica, a singer originally from Tamaulipas, Mexico, sang “Look to You” in her native Spanish during the concert.

“I want to sing for my Savior,” she said. “There’s no better way for me to worship than using the talents that God gave me.”

Ryan Johnson “Possible With Him” during the “Strive to Be” concert at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Credit: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Performance links

“Light My Way” sung by Nik Day

“I Surrender” sung by Josh Dalley

“Divine” sung by Ysabelle Cuevas (Tagolog)

“Dust” sung by Yahosh Bonner

“Hear Him” sung by Darla Day

“Send Me” sung by Patch Crowe

“Look to You” sung by Hada Veronica (Spanish)

“Speak to Me” sung by Tae Meek

“Healer” sung by McKenna Hixson

“Possible With Him” sung by Ryan Johnson

“Theme Song Medley” by the 14 performers