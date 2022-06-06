Church membership grew in 49 of 50 states over past 10 years

The number of Latter-day Saints increased in 49 of 50 U.S. states during the past 10 years.
Church membership in the United States grew from 6.23 million at the end of 2011 to 6.76 million at the end of 2021, for an increase of 8.5%. The Dec. 31, 2021, numbers are the most recent available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The largest numerical increase among states was in Utah, with 225,452 more Church members, followed by Texas, 65,497; Idaho, 54,239; Arizona, 42,953; Florida, 25,469; and North Carolina, 13,102.
California was the only state to have fewer members in 2021 than in 2011.
North Dakota had the largest percentage of growth from 2011 to 2021, 42.9%, with the number of Church members increasing from 7,899 to 11,287.
Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia saw increases of 10% or more.
