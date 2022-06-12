Calling Courtney Wayment’s final race for Brigham Young University a “storybook ending” might seem cliche — but that doesn’t make it any less true.

The Latter-day Saint athlete put an exclamation point on her stellar college career Saturday, June 11, 2022 by winning the women’s steeplechase in record time at the 2022 NCAA track & field championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Wayment’s victory comes two days after her Cougar teammate, Ashton Riner, claimed a national title of her own in the women’s javelin.

“The plan was to rely on my fitness and all the things that I have done to get to this moment,” Wayment said shortly after the race. “If anyone was going to come with me, then I planned to put my foot on the gas a little bit more.”

Wayment clocked a personal best time of 9:16.00, breaking her own school record, the collegiate record and meet record, while also running the fifth-fastest steeplechase time in U.S. history.

She is the fourth BYU women’s athlete to win a steeplechase championship.

Wayment was in command of the race early, seizing the lead for good during the fourth lap. She crossed the finish line more than nine seconds ahead of her nearest rival.

The Layton, Utah, native had secured her place among Latter-day Saint greats in collegiate sports even before claiming Saturday’s steeplechase national title. Her competition resume prior to arriving in Eugene included two individual NCAA national titles and a third title in a relay event.

Additional Latter-day Saint women enjoy outstanding performances

Latter-day Saint athlete Taylor Roe of Oklahoma State University races to a third-place finish in the women’s 5,000-meter race at the 2022 NCAA track & field championships. Credit: OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State’s Taylor Roe continued her streak of impressive distance performances with a top-3 finish in Saturday’s women’s 5,000-meter race, securing first team All-America honors.

Roe’s fellow Church member, Sarah Hendrick from Kennesaw State, also raced to first team All-America designation after finishing fifth in Saturday’s women’s 800-meter race.

In the women’s high jump, BYU’s Cierra Tidwell-Allpin finished tied for ninth.

Returned missionary Halley Folsom Walker from BYU enjoyed an outstanding performance in the heptathlon, finishing eighth.

Multiple Latter-day Saint men also claim All-American honors

Returned missionary Kenneth Rooks of BYU competes in the men’s steeplechase during the 2022 NCAA track & field championships in Eugene, Oregon. Credit: Nate Edwards, BYU photo

Just over a year ago, BYU’s Kenneth Rooks was on a full-time mission, splitting his service between Uganda and Utah. But the freshman and Walla Walla, Washington, native made it clear he’s already fit to compete with the best in U.S. collegiate athletics after finishing sixth in the men’s steeplechase and becoming a first-team All-American.

Rooks’ teammate and fellow returned missionary, senior Colten Yardley, secured first team status after placing seventh in the final of the men’s 400-meter hurdle.

BYU pole vaulter Zach McWhorter finished sixth in the championship final in Eugene. The Arkansas native served a mission to Indonesia.

Casey Clinger added to BYU’s All-America haul, earning second-team honors after finishing 10th in the men’s 5,000-meter final. Clinger served a mission to Sapporo, Japan.

Finally, BYU’s Dallin Vorkink, a returned missionary from Kirksville, Missouri, is a second-team All-American after finishing 11th in the decathlon.