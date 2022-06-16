Beloved Vietnam veteran of Jackson, Tennessee, Bennie Denton recently received recognition for his service in the war and in his community.

On Apr. 29, 2022, many gathered for an honorary presentation held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Jackson Ward chapel. The location was fitting for an original member of the ward to be celebrated — Denton has been a member of the ward and the Memphis Tennessee North Stake for more than 60 years.

Denton has been fulfilling a stake calling as Communication/Humanitarian Specialist in the West Tennessee area. By serving in this capacity, Denton has allowed for innumerable citizens of the community to develop positive relations within the Church as he has been instrumental in connecting with other churches and leaders, nonprofit organizations and many prominent political leaders of the Tennessee region.

Bennie Denton receives an honorary award for his representation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and giving humanitarian help as a North Memphis Tennessee Stake communication specialist in the community for many years. April 29, 2022 Credit: Provided by Amy Camp

Jackson Ward Bishop Aaron Raab said, “There [are] countless acts of service from Bennie. With the amount of food and other commodities that Bennie has been able to get for the West Tennessee area, [this] has helped thousands. When other businesses have food they need to give away they call Bennie and he will make sure nonprofits get them.”

An automobile salesman and manager of forty years, Denton additionally involves himself in the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 995 Honor Guard. Denton has been acknowledged for his efforts and was named the Volunteer of the Year by the Regional Inter-Faith Association (RIFA). He has also accepted the Jefferson Award for West Tennessee Veterans Month (Veterans of America Association).

“Bennie loves to serve and help those in need,” said Bishop Raab.

Many congregated in support of Denton to recognize him and his devotion to living with service.

Capri Baker contributed to this report.