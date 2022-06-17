Ward and stake leaders invited to ‘Sharing the Gospel’ broadcast

Ward and stake leaders are invited to an upcoming “Sharing the Gospel” broadcast on Saturday, June 25.

The broadcast will feature instruction from Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and include an area-specific segment presented by each area presidency.

Who should participate

Invited members include those who participate in ward missionary coordination meetings:

Ward mission leader

Assigned members of the Relief Society and elders quorum presidencies

Ward missionaries

An assistant in the priests quorum (or the teachers or deacons quorum president if there are no priests in the ward)

A presidency member of the oldest Young Women class

Full-time missionaries

Ward, stake and coordinating council members — including mission leaders — should also attend.

Ward members will watch a specific segment of the broadcast during a fifth Sunday lesson on July 31.

How to watch

Beginning June 25, the broadcast will be available for viewing on:

The broadcast will be translated into American Sign Language, Cantonese, Cebuano, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Mongolian, Portuguese, Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan. Areas may provide additional languages.

‘Love, share and invite’

In June 2021 Elder Uchtdorf, Elder Bednar and Elder Cook participated in a “Sharing the Gospel” broadcast on the principles “love, share and invite.” Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon moderated a discussion among the senior leaders.

Video stories with members of the Church around the world were also shown to illustrate “love, share and invite.”

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said in concluding remarks: “Sharing the gospel brings joy and peace to everyone involved — to the person sharing, loving and inviting; to the person who receives the gospel; and to the Lord Himself.”

Watch the 2021 broadcast here.