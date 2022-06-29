As members and leaders seek the Lord’s will to share the gospel in a unified way, “He will lead us in every area, mission, stake, ward, branch, family and individual life,” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf testified during the 2022 Sharing the Gospel: A Broadcast for Leaders released June 25.

Elder Uchtdorf — along with Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Quentin L. Cook, all of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — discussed ways to help Latter-day Saints continue to share the gospel of Jesus Christ by following spiritual promptings to love, share and invite.

Under the direction of area presidencies, local leaders are watching the Sharing the Gospel broadcast in anticipation of fifth-Sunday discussions to be held July 31 in wards and branches across the world. Area presidencies supplemented area-specific versions of the general broadcast with local examples and direction.

A notice dated May 26 sent to stake and district presidencies and bishoprics and branch presidencies provided additional information on the July 31 fifth-Sunday meeting.

In harmony with the broadcast and prophetic direction given in April 2022 general conference, bishoprics and branch presidents are invited to focus the meeting on two objectives:

Help each young man prepare for and serve a full-time mission, and help each young woman who desires to prepare for and serve a full-time mission. Help each member share the gospel of Jesus Christ in normal and natural ways by acting upon the principles of love, share and invite.

An outline with videos and other resources can be found on share.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The outline includes discussions on the following topics:

The covenant responsibility and blessing to preach the gospel of peace.

Preparing for missionary service.

The blessings of missionary service.

Love, share and invite.

The purpose of the meeting is to recognize and discuss together the joy and blessings that come from sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. The bishopric is encouraged to invite the Relief Society presidency, elders quorum presidency, ward mission leader and youth leaders to participate in facilitating the discussion.