Youth Music and Arts Festival to be a 24-hour celebration

The 2023 Youth Music and Arts Festival will include a concert and a 24-hour celebration with youth-submitted creative works Aug. 15, 2023.

A worldwide youth event from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be broadcast Aug. 15 on Church digital channels and become a 24-hour virtual celebration.

What is the 2023 Youth Music and Arts Festival?

The Youth Music and Arts Festival will be a 45-minute concert airing four times throughout the day on Aug. 15 in multiple languages through YouTube and the Church’s broadcast page.

The festival is also a 24-hour celebration — a whole day of youth around the world talking about the strength that comes through Jesus Christ. The celebration is based on the 2023 youth theme “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me” (Philippians 4:13).

In between airings of the concert, many youth-submitted creative works will be shown of music, dance, poetry, painting, sculpture and other forms of artistic expression illustrating how Jesus Christ is their source of strength.

Areas of the Church around the world also made music videos, and the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies recorded messages to share.

Youth can invite friends and watch together, gather with their ward or family, or use the broadcast at any time in youth activities or at home.

“We can’t wait to see how you celebrate the festival in your area,” said a social media post from Young Women Worldwide, the official social media account of the Young Women organization.

Viewers can take pictures of their celebrations and tag the Young Women account or Strive to Be on Instagram, or use the hashtag #AllThingsThroughChrist.

How to watch the 2023 Youth Music and Arts Festival

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 15, watch the pre-recorded event on YouTube.com/StrivetoBe and Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Church broadcast of the concert will show four times during a 24-hour period. All UTC times listed here are for Aug. 15.

5:00 AM UTC (11:00 PM MDT Aug. 14)

10:55 AM UTC (4:55 AM MDT Aug. 15)

5:00 PM UTC (11:00 AM MDT Aug. 15)

10:55 PM UTC (4:55 PM MDT Aug. 15)

At any other point while tuning in that day, viewers can see the youth-submitted creative works.

After Aug. 15, the concert will be available to view on the Strive To Be YouTube channel. Those who miss the broadcast can later view many of the youth-submitted pieces on the Gospel Living app, Gospel Library app or Gospel Media.

The event will be available in Cantonese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

The broadcast can be used by leaders, parents and youth at any time to supplement their local activities — youth can watch this as part of their weeknight activities if they choose or in other ways that work for them.

