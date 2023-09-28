Menu
In the News
In the News
Members

Video: How Bronco Mendenhall would help his football players find answers to questions

Former coach Bronco Mendenhall said that learning to find answers to your questions may be as important as learning to play football

By Sarah Jane Weaver
An aerial shot of Bronco Mendenhall’s farm in Bigfork, Montana.

In this Church News video, titled “Disciple of Christ,” Bronco Mendenhall and his wife, Holly Mendenhall, talk about the importance of conversations in the mentoring of young people.

Screenshot, Youtube

Members

Video: How Bronco Mendenhall would help his football players find answers to questions

Former coach Bronco Mendenhall said that learning to find answers to your questions may be as important as learning to play football

By Sarah Jane Weaver
An aerial shot of Bronco Mendenhall’s farm in Bigfork, Montana.

In this Church News video, titled “Disciple of Christ,” Bronco Mendenhall and his wife, Holly Mendenhall, talk about the importance of conversations in the mentoring of young people.

Screenshot, Youtube

Bronco Mendenhall, former BYU and University of Virginia football coach, always had a bookshelf in his office. When football players came to ask him for advice or direction, he would share a book. 

“I would ask them, ‘How sincerely do you want the answer?’” he said. 

In this Church News video, titled “Disciple of Christ,” Mendenhall and his wife, Holly Mendenhall, talk about the importance of conversations in the mentoring of young people. 

Learning to find answers to your questions, he said, may be as important as learning to play football. 

“We research and we learn and we’re self-reliant and we try to find answers...,” he said. “Then football starts to be lasting, impactful, meaningful, in addition to the championships and the confetti.”

Bronco Mendenhall hugs his wife, Holly Mendenhall, at their home in Bigfork, Montana,

Former college football coach Bronco Mendenhall hugs his wife, Holly Mendenhall, at their home in Bigfork, Montana, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Related Stories

Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed