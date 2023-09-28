Video: How Bronco Mendenhall would help his football players find answers to questions

Bronco Mendenhall, former BYU and University of Virginia football coach, always had a bookshelf in his office. When football players came to ask him for advice or direction, he would share a book.

“I would ask them, ‘How sincerely do you want the answer?’” he said.

In this Church News video, titled “Disciple of Christ,” Mendenhall and his wife, Holly Mendenhall, talk about the importance of conversations in the mentoring of young people.

Learning to find answers to your questions, he said, may be as important as learning to play football.

“We research and we learn and we’re self-reliant and we try to find answers...,” he said. “Then football starts to be lasting, impactful, meaningful, in addition to the championships and the confetti.”