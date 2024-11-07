Missionary serving in Benin passes away unexpectedly

Elder Tinotenda Watson Maumbe, 24, a full-time missionary who was serving in the Benin Cotonou Mission, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

A full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Zimbabwe and serving in the African country of Benin passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 6

Elder Tinotenda Watson Maumbe, 24, who was serving in the Benin Cotonou Mission, suffered a sudden medical episode at his apartment, which resulted in a fall and head injury, said Sam Penrod, a Church spokesman, in a statement released Thursday, Nov. 7, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The cause of death is underdetermined at this time, Penrod added.

Elder Maumbe is from the Gweru Zimbabwe State and had been serving since February 2024.

“We send our love and deepest sympathies to Elder Maumbe’s family and friends, as well as his companion and the missionaries he has served alongside,” Penrod said. “We pray that each will be comforted and feel the peace of the Savior as they remember and honor Elder Maumbe and his faithful service as a missionary.”