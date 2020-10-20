Episode 1: Sarah Jane Weaver interviews President Ballard about his 35 years as an Apostle

In the premiere episode of the Church News podcast, Church News editor Sarah Jane Weaver sits down with President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, to discuss his 35 years serving in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and how his testimony has grown.

Earlier this month, President Ballard, the longest serving General Authority in the Church, having served 45 years in total, celebrated his 92nd birthday.

During the interview, President Ballard said he is a great advocate of keeping it simple. “Simplicity is powerful,” he said. “Complexity is dangerous. I think Lucifer is the master of complexity and the Lord is the master of simplicity. The Gospel is simple and it is simply beautiful.”

He also spoke about his mission in England seven decades ago, calling it the greatest time of growth in his life. “I still see some of those experiences in my mind’s eye when I am teaching missionaries. ….They stay awake, they don’t go to sleep when I am telling them, so they must be interested.”

