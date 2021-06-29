Episode 37: Sister Aburto on mental, emotional health and the power of turning to the Savior for comfort

All of God’s children deal with ups and down, happiness and sadness, stormy seas and quiet calm. Some may also deal with depression and anxiety and need to seek help.

Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, joins this episode of the Church News podcast to discuss mental and emotional health and the power of turning to the Savior for comfort, learning from the scriptures and seeking professional help.

Born in Nicaragua, Sister Aburto moved to the United States as a young adult and met Latter-day Saint missionaries. The gospel led her to greater happiness and an eternal family. In April 2017, she was sustained to the Relief Society general presidency. In that capacity, she has spoken out about mental and emotional illness — including during her October 2019 general conference talk, “Thru Cloud and Sunshine, Lord, Abide with Me.”

Emotions are just part of the soul of all human beings, she said. “They are with us all day, every day. And sometimes for us, it is very hard to really understand them or to manage them.”

