Church leaders release dedication, open house dates and renderings for the Washington D.C. Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced public open house and dedication dates Thursday, Feb. 27, for the renovated Washington D.C. Temple.

A public open house will be held from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31, excluding the dates of Sept. 27, Oct. 3-4, 11, 18 and 25 — Sundays and the Church’s October general conference weekend.

The temple will be dedicated Sunday, Dec. 13.

Marking the first time the public will be able to tour the temple since its 1974 dedication, the open house will highlight the iconic temple — the first Latter-day Saint edifice built in the Eastern United States — the grounds and the temple visitors center.

The temple, the Church’s 16th in operation, was announced in 1968 and was dedicated six years later by President Spencer W. Kimball.

A model of the Washington D.C. Temple is featured in the visitors’ center. Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

The original public open house of the Washington D.C. Temple was attended by 758,328 guests, including Betty Ford, wife of then-U.S. President Gerald Ford. These tours resulted in over 75,000 missionary referrals.

The temple was closed in 2018 to renovate mechanical and electrical systems and refresh finishes and furnishing.

The 160,000 square-foot temple sits on 52 acres and serves 123,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. It is located 10 miles north of the United States Capitol.

This article will be updated later Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Washington D.C. Temple is photographed on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Credit: Sarah Jane Weaver

A rendering of the celestial room of the Washington D.C. Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

A rendering of the rotunda of the Washington D.C. Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

A rendering of the priesthood room of the Washington D.C. Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

A rendering of a sealing room of the Washington D.C. Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.